Community checks out Poplar Bluff’s new police station

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff officers welcomed the community into their new police station that is being built on Saturday.

Community residents walked into the new building on Shelby Road and were given a tour throughout the building.

Officers showed people each room from administrative offices to evidence rooms and showed them the latest equipment built in that will further help them in working cases.

“It’s a major improvement,” Poplar Bluff Police Deputy Chief Mike McClain said. “We’re going from, we’re right at 8,000 square feet at our current facility to just over 27,000 square feet here. For the first time in over 7 years, we will have all divisions under one roof, as well as all of our evidence.”

McClain said it’s important to be able to show the members of the community what their tax dollars are providing the department and how it will help them protect the individuals in the area.

“I think it’s very important for the public to see exactly what they’re getting,” McClain said. “To ask questions and have the officers and the staff on-site to explain, in full detail, and answer those questions that they do ask so they leave here with a great understanding of exactly what they’re paying for.”

McClain explained that this facility is also safer for everyone that enters the doors there.

“Safety for the staff, as well as the public, was paramount when designing this facility,” McClain said. “Police Facility Design Group out of Kansas City was the architectural firm and they just knocked it out of the park.”

The facility will be able to adapt for growth for decades to come.

“We performed a manpower analysis study, looking into 30 to 40 years into the future, taking into account projected growth,” McClain said. “So, as you walk around the facility you will see some offices that seem to be oversized. That’s by design. That’s so we didn’t underbuild the facility.”

The facility is expected to be open later this fall.

