Cape Girardeau authorities searching for hit-and-run suspect
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department is searching for the suspect in a recent hit-and-run.
CGPD Corporal Ryan Droege says the incident occurred at 7:22 p.m. on Friday, August 19.
A child was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Ranney and Elm Street. The child’s injuries were minor but they were taken to a hospital as a precaution.
Thanks to witness reports, CGPD says the suspect’s vehicle is a dark blue Dodge Challenger with Arkansas license plates.
If anyone sees a vehicle matching that description, please contact the CGPD at 573-335-6621.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.