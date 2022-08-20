Cape Girardeau authorities searching for hit-and-run suspect

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department is searching for the suspect in a recent hit-and-run.

CGPD Corporal Ryan Droege says the incident occurred at 7:22 p.m. on Friday, August 19.

A child was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Ranney and Elm Street. The child’s injuries were minor but they were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Thanks to witness reports, CGPD says the suspect’s vehicle is a dark blue Dodge Challenger with Arkansas license plates.

If anyone sees a vehicle matching that description, please contact the CGPD at 573-335-6621.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.