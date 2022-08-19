Heartland Votes

Woman accused of hitting boyfriend with car

A Cape Girardeau woman faces domestic assault charges, after authorities say she hit her boyfriend with her car.
By Kathy Sweeney
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Alice Marie Holland, 32, faces two felony counts in connection with an incident at a Cape Girardeau gas station on Thursday, August 18.

According to court documents, Holland and her boyfriend had been arguing in the vehicle and when he got out, she allegedly drove around the building and hit him, which broke the car’s windshield.

Two witnesses describe seeing the car speed up before striking the victim who suffered a broken leg.

Holland is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

