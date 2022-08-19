Woman accused of hitting boyfriend with car

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau woman faces domestic assault charges, after authorities say she hit her boyfriend with her car.

Alice Marie Holland, 32, faces two felony counts in connection with an incident at a Cape Girardeau gas station on Thursday, August 18.

According to court documents, Holland and her boyfriend had been arguing in the vehicle and when he got out, she allegedly drove around the building and hit him, which broke the car’s windshield.

Two witnesses describe seeing the car speed up before striking the victim who suffered a broken leg.

Holland is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

