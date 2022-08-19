Heartland Votes

Southeast Missouri State students bring more workers

Students at Southeast Missouri State are providing businesses with more employees.
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) students returning to campus bring more workers to the Heartland.

Mary Jane’s Manager Erica Kemp, said “You can hire people, you can train skill you can’t train personality, so I feel like we get a lot of students who have amazing personalities from SEMO for sure.”

Her team needs some new additions.

“So we need help hosting, so for the majority, it’s 4-9 at night just hosting seating guests, letting them know a little bit of history about us when they welcome them to the table,” said Kemp.

Her team struggles to find enough help front of house.

At Dexter Bar-B-Que, they struggle with the same issues.

Managers Hope Hottel and Chris Cruz said, “Being in a college town I would think that we’d have more people applying that were, especially right now, in august and everything’s about to start...especially freshman...you know people who aren’t in their field yet. Us being the bosses, we’ll give you your time to do your homework. We’ll make sure you’re off on time. You know, if you need the time we’re going to give it to you.”

