Slightly Warmer Friday

Mostly clear skies this morning with light to patchy fog possible in some areas. Temperatures will range from the upper 50s north to the low and mid 60s south. Mostly sunny skies end off the week with high temperatures a few degrees warmer in the mid to upper 80s. Thankfully the dew point isn’t too high, so heat index values won’t be a huge factor. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with temps in the mid to upper 60s.

A warmer start to the weekend pushing back into the upper 80s on Saturday. An isolated shower/storm is possible, but we will mainly remain dry. Southerly winds will pick back up increasing the dew points heading into Sunday. This will make the end of the weekend feel rather humid. Saturday night into early Sunday is the best timeframe for precipitation to move in with the passing of a cold front. Next week looks to start off mostly dry in the mid 80s. Temperatures are trending slightly warmer and will be back near average in the upper 80s by the middle to end of the week.

-Lisa

