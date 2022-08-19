Sikeston officials warn folks to watch for propane gas leaks

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An explosion at a Wyatt, Mo. home from a propane leak is catching the attention of officials in Sikeston. Leaders are offering tips to folks, to help avoid a deadly spark in your home.

“It’s a very volatile fuel that is very flammable and corrosive,” Sikeston DPS Public Information Officer Tyler Rowe said.

Rowe is talking about Propane gas, the same fuel that sparked this explosion at a Wyatt, Mo house.

“If you’re not paying attention to it, if you are not servicing your system, not getting new tanks, it can cause small leaks and over time cause an explosion,” Rowe said.

Authorities are still trying to catch the source of the leak that led to the explosion in Wyatt, that has now taken 2 lives.

Rowe said if a leak is near even a tiny spark it can cause a huge disaster.

Here are a few things he recommends:

Keep your nose open for a rotten egg smell, this indicates a nearby leak.

Check your tank after severe weather for any damage or tears.

Keep a detector handy

“You can buy propane detectors. They plug into your wall, you can also buy CO detectors, Carbon Monoxide detectors, they will both go off if there is a high level in the house,” Rowe said.

Whether you decide to use propane for your home, to grill, or travel, Rowe’s biggest tip is to keep it outside.

“It’s not safe to use Propane inside of a residence... that tank needs to stay outside, and you need to make sure you are keeping it serviced,” Rowe said.

If you notice a leak in your home or inside any building to evacuate immediately and call your local fire department.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.