Heartland Votes

Shawnee Community College receives two grants for green energy, totaling over $100,000

The second grant approved is $95,530 and will partially fund a new lighting project on the main...
The second grant approved is $95,530 and will partially fund a new lighting project on the main campus.(KFVS)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Shawnee Community College is receiving two grants from the Illinois Green Economy Network, totaling more than $100,000 in funding.

According to a release, a grant for $8,339 was awarded to provide an electric vehicle charging station on the main campus of Shawnee Community College in Ullin.

The second grant approved is $95,530 and will partially fund a new lighting project on the main campus.

Shawnee Community College says the LED lighting will be installed along a two-lane asphalt road from the lower parking lot to the parking lot by the CTC Building, providing additional safety for visitors to the campus.

“We are extremely excited about these projects and the funding provided to Shawnee Community College. Providing more green solutions to the people we serve is something that we strive to do. We hope to be able to implement more green technologies in our curriculum in the future as well,” said Shawnee Community College Vice President of Administrative Services Chris Clark.

A completion date for either project has not been determined.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by KION-TV shows multiple agencies responding to Watsonville Municipal...
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California
Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning...
3-year-old victim in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion dies
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday for iPhones, iPads and Macs.
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and flown to a regional hospital with...
ISP investigating motorcycle crash that left one person hospitalized

Latest News

According to Sikeston DPS, Shyann Morrison went missing from Sikeston in February 2021.
Reward offered in missing Sikeston woman investigation
Authorities in Madison County are searching for a man they believe to be in danger due to...
Madison Co. authorities searching for missing man
A family is offering a cash reward of $5,000 for a missing Sikeston woman.
Family offering cash reward for missing Sikeston woman
Anyone that may have knowledge of Jason Scott's whereabouts, are asked to contact the Graves...
Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted in lumber theft, Tenn. fraud investigation