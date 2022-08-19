Shawnee Community College receives two grants for green energy, totaling over $100,000

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Shawnee Community College is receiving two grants from the Illinois Green Economy Network, totaling more than $100,000 in funding.

According to a release, a grant for $8,339 was awarded to provide an electric vehicle charging station on the main campus of Shawnee Community College in Ullin.

The second grant approved is $95,530 and will partially fund a new lighting project on the main campus.

Shawnee Community College says the LED lighting will be installed along a two-lane asphalt road from the lower parking lot to the parking lot by the CTC Building, providing additional safety for visitors to the campus.

“We are extremely excited about these projects and the funding provided to Shawnee Community College. Providing more green solutions to the people we serve is something that we strive to do. We hope to be able to implement more green technologies in our curriculum in the future as well,” said Shawnee Community College Vice President of Administrative Services Chris Clark.

A completion date for either project has not been determined.

