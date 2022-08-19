Heartland Votes

'Poor, broke, busted and disgusted': Pastor berates congregation for not getting him luxury gift

The video shared on TikTok shows the pastor describing his congregation on Aug. 7 as “poor,...
The video shared on TikTok shows the pastor describing his congregation on Aug. 7 as “poor, broke, busted and disgusted.”(miltritter/pixabay via Canva)
By KCTV5 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 19, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A pastor went viral online after a video was posted of him chastising his congregation for not getting him a luxury gift.

The Rev. Carlton Funderburke of the Church at the Well in Kansas City was recorded telling his churchgoers how upset he was that they had not bought him a Movado watch, which typically costs several hundred dollars.

The video shared on TikTok shows Funderburke describing his congregation on Aug. 7 as “poor, broke, busted and disgusted.”

He asked them, “I’m not worth your McDonald’s money? I’m not worth your Red Lobster money? I’m not worth your St. John Knits? Y’all can’t afford it no how. I ain’t worth y’all Louis Vuitton? I ain’t worth your Prada? I’m not worth your Gucci?”

The video has accumulated more than 590,000 views.

“You can buy a Movado watch in Sam’s. And y’all know I asked for one last year, here it is the whole way in August, I still ain’t got it,” he said.

Funderburke posted a video apologizing for his comments, saying they do not reflect his view of people nor what is in his heart.

“No context could erase the words I used. I apologize to all who have been hurt, angered or in any way damaged by my words,” he said.

