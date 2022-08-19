Heartland Votes

Perryville Police: Woman charged after allegedly assaulting officer at police station



By Lucas Sellem
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested by the Perryville Police Department for her involvement in a vehicle accident and then further charged for allegedly assaulting a female officer back at the police station.

According to the police department, Starla Balsom, from Sparta, Ill., was taken into custody at the scene of the crash and was threatening to kill officers during transportation to the station.

While a female officer was attempting to dress her, officers say Balsom punched the officer in the face and began pulling the officer’s hair.

The police department says Balsom also attempted to assault a male officer once she arrived at the station.

The female officer was transported to the emergency room and treated for injuries.

Balsom was charged with several counts of assault as well as resisting arrest on top of the charges from the vehicle accident.

Balsom was served her warrant and transferred to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office with a cash-only bond set at $50,000

No court date has been set.

