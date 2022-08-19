Overturned semi closes road in Jackson, Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) – An overturned semitruck, with a fully-loaded trailer, has closed Lee Avenue in Jackson on Friday morning between Jackson Boulevard and Rubbermaid.

Officials with the Jackson Fire Department is asking drivers to find an alternate route and to avoid the area.

The fire department says cleanup should last about three hours and should be done at about 9:30 a.m.

