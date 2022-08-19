Heartland Votes

Most of the weekend looks dry with a few exceptions.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. As we head into the weekend temperatures will warm for your Saturday with a few scattered storms possible through Sunday. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies early with a few clouds late. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 70s. Lows by morning will be in the middle 60s.

For your weekend we will see partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. There will be a few isolated showers and storms possible tomorrow afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s. Showers and storms will become scattered Saturday night as a front moves into the area. Sunday we will see a few scattered storms mainly early with partly cloudy skies late. Highs will reach the middle 80s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by KION-TV shows multiple agencies responding to Watsonville Municipal...
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California
Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning...
Coroner: Another victim in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion dies
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday for iPhones, iPads and Macs.
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and flown to a regional hospital with...
ISP investigating motorcycle crash that left one person hospitalized

Latest News

First Alert 4 p.m. Forecast on 8/19
First Alert 4 p.m. Forecast on 8/19
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecast
First Alert Weather at Noon 8/19
First Alert Weather at Noon 8/19
A beautiful sunset northeast of West Frankfort.
Slightly Warmer Friday