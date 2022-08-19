Most of the weekend looks dry with a few exceptions.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. As we head into the weekend temperatures will warm for your Saturday with a few scattered storms possible through Sunday. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies early with a few clouds late. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 70s. Lows by morning will be in the middle 60s.

For your weekend we will see partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. There will be a few isolated showers and storms possible tomorrow afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s. Showers and storms will become scattered Saturday night as a front moves into the area. Sunday we will see a few scattered storms mainly early with partly cloudy skies late. Highs will reach the middle 80s.

