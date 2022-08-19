Heartland Votes

Marshall Co. High School to name baseball field after student-athlete killed in 2018 shooting

An artist rendering of the Preston Cope Field scoreboard.
An artist rendering of the Preston Cope Field scoreboard.(MCHS)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Marshall County High School (MCHS) will hold a ceremony to name its baseball field in honor of former student-athlete, Preston Cope, who was killed in a shooting at the school in 2018.

The MCHS baseball diamond will be named “Preston Cope Field” and the naming ceremony will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, at the school’s baseball complex.

According to a release, representatives from CFSB, representatives from the Marshall County School District and the family of Preston Cope will be in attendance.

An artist rendering of the outfield fence of Preston Cope Field.
An artist rendering of the outfield fence of Preston Cope Field.(MCHS)

On Jan. 23, 2018, a shooting took place at Marshall County High School that resulted in the deaths of Preston Cope and Bailey Holt, two MCHS students.

Students Bailey Holt and Preston Cope were killed in the shooting.
Students Bailey Holt and Preston Cope were killed in the shooting.(WAVE 3 News)

Cope played baseball for the school’s team and was described by his father in 2018 as being a huge St. Louis Cardinals fan.

According to authorities, 16 people suffered gunshot wounds during the shooting.

