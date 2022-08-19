Heartland Votes

Madison Co. authorities searching for missing southern Ill. man believed to be in danger

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Jason Blair is considered to be in danger...
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Jason Blair is considered to be in danger because he has several medical conditions.(MCSO)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Authorities in Madison County are looking for this southern Illinois man who went missing last night.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Jason Blair, from Johnson County, Ill., is considered to be in danger because he has several medical conditions.

Blair reportedly left Johnson County, Ill. on Wednesday. He is described as 5′6″, 160 pounds.

The sheriff’s office believes someone last saw Blair and his dog walking along Route OO north of Fredericktown around 9 p.m. last night, Aug. 18.

If you’ve seen Blair or think you know where he is, you’re asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 573-783-2234.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by KION-TV shows multiple agencies responding to Watsonville Municipal...
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California
Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning...
3-year-old victim in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion dies
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday for iPhones, iPads and Macs.
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and flown to a regional hospital with...
ISP investigating motorcycle crash that left one person hospitalized

Latest News

The police department says Balsom also attempted to assault a male officer once she arrived at...
Perryville Police: Woman charged after allegedly assaulting officer at police station
More than 275 motorcyclists will pass through seven states from August 21-25 to raise awareness...
2022 American Legion Legacy Run to stop in Paducah
The Carlisle County CAIP approved by the board totals $82,639.
Ky. Agriculture Development Board approves over $1.2M for statewide projects, including one Heartland community
An artist rendering of the Preston Cope Field scoreboard.
Marshall Co. High School to name baseball field after student-athlete killed in 2018 shooting