Madison Co. authorities searching for missing southern Ill. man believed to be in danger

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Authorities in Madison County are looking for this southern Illinois man who went missing last night.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Jason Blair, from Johnson County, Ill., is considered to be in danger because he has several medical conditions.

Blair reportedly left Johnson County, Ill. on Wednesday. He is described as 5′6″, 160 pounds.

The sheriff’s office believes someone last saw Blair and his dog walking along Route OO north of Fredericktown around 9 p.m. last night, Aug. 18.

If you’ve seen Blair or think you know where he is, you’re asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 573-783-2234.

