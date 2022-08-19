Heartland Votes

Ky. Agriculture Development Board approves over $1.2M for statewide projects, including one Heartland community

The Carlisle County CAIP approved by the board totals $82,639.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board approved $1,299,332 for agricultural projects across the state at its monthly board meeting.

“Diversifying our agricultural landscape and investing in our rural communities ensures Kentucky’s agricultural future continues to flourish,” Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles said. “Kentucky agricultural producers can find an ally in the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the funds distributed by the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board.”

County Agricultural Investment Program (CAIP)

CAIP provides Kentucky agricultural producers with cost-share assistance on practices to allow them to improve and diversify their current farm operations.

According to a release, CAIP covers a wide variety of agricultural enterprises in its 11 investment areas, including, but not limited to, bees and honey; equine; forage; beef and dairy cattle; goats and sheep; horticulture; poultry; swine; timber and technology, as well as energy efficiency and production; farm infrastructure and water enhancement; marketing; and value-added production.

The Carlisle County CAIP approved by the board totals $82,639.

The board says all application periods and deadlines for CAIP will be advertised locally.

