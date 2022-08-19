Ill. Dept. of Public Health announces more than 25K new cases of COVID-19, 56 deaths over past week

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 25,084 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 56 deaths, on Friday, August 19.

These are the latest numbers since its last reporting on August 12.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,645,961 cases, including 34,595 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Thursday night, 1,434 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 152 patients were in the ICU and 56 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 197 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.

IDPH Director Sameer Vohra is urging all Illinoisans to get up to date on vaccinations and booster shots as the best defense against hospitalization and more serious outcomes from COVID-19.

The counties listed at High Community Level are Adams, Alexander, Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, DeKalb, Douglas, Edwards, Ford, Franklin, Gallatin, Hardin, Henderson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Kendall, Lake, Lawrence, Lee, Macoupin, Mason, Massac, Montgomery, Ogle, Perry, Pike, Pope, Pulaski, Richland, Saline, Stephenson, Wabash, Wayne, Whiteside, Williamson, and Winnebago.

According to IDPH, a total of 23,166,764 vaccines have been administered in Illinois.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 8,023 doses. Since August 12, 56,163 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 77% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 69% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 54% of the vaccinated population has an initial booster according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

