Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted in lumber theft, Tenn. fraud investigation

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to a lumber theft investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, 42-year-old Jason Scott is a suspect in the investigation of $7,800 dollars worth of lumber that was stolen from a Graves Co. business.

Authorities say Scott was also wanted out of Stewart County, Tenn., on charges of Theft of Property valued at over $60,000 but under $120,000, and Home Improvement Services Fraud.

Sheriff’s detectives believe that Scott is aware of his fugitive status and is currently on the run from authorities in both Tennessee and Kentucky.

Scott is known to frequent Mayfield, Ky., Calloway County, Ky., and the state of West Virginia.

Anyone that may have knowledge of his whereabouts, are asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 247-4501.

