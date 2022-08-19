Heartland Votes

Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted in lumber theft, Tenn. fraud investigation

Anyone that may have knowledge of Jason Scott's whereabouts, are asked to contact the Graves...
Anyone that may have knowledge of Jason Scott's whereabouts, are asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 247-4501.(Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to a lumber theft investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, 42-year-old Jason Scott is a suspect in the investigation of $7,800 dollars worth of lumber that was stolen from a Graves Co. business.

Authorities say Scott was also wanted out of Stewart County, Tenn., on charges of Theft of Property valued at over $60,000 but under $120,000, and Home Improvement Services Fraud.

Sheriff’s detectives believe that Scott is aware of his fugitive status and is currently on the run from authorities in both Tennessee and Kentucky.

Scott is known to frequent Mayfield, Ky., Calloway County, Ky., and the state of West Virginia.

Anyone that may have knowledge of his whereabouts, are asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 247-4501.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by KION-TV shows multiple agencies responding to Watsonville Municipal...
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California
Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning...
3-year-old victim in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion dies
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday for iPhones, iPads and Macs.
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and flown to a regional hospital with...
ISP investigating motorcycle crash that left one person hospitalized

Latest News

According to Sikeston DPS, Shyann Morrison went missing from Sikeston in February 2021.
Reward offered in missing Sikeston woman investigation
Authorities in Madison County are searching for a man they believe to be in danger due to...
Madison Co. authorities searching for missing man
A family is offering a cash reward of $5,000 for a missing Sikeston woman.
Family offering cash reward for missing Sikeston woman
The second grant approved is $95,530 and will partially fund a new lighting project on the main...
Shawnee Community College receives two grants for green energy, totaling over $100,000