First Alert: Sunny, slightly warmer

A beautiful summer day at Little Grand Canyon in Jackson County, Illinois.
A beautiful summer day at Little Grand Canyon in Jackson County, Illinois.(Source: cNews/Jerica Copling)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Light to patchy fog is possible in some locations this morning.

Wake-up temperatures are cool in the upper 50s north to the low and mid 60s south.

This afternoon will be another beautiful summer day in the Heartland.

Skies will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight, temps will dip into the mid to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

The weekend will start off warmer with highs in the upper 80s on Saturday.

An isolated shower or storm is possible, but it will mainly remain dry.

Southerly winds pick back up increasing humidity heading into Sunday.

Saturday night into early Sunday we will be tracking a cold front passing through the Heartland.

Scattered showers and storms are possible.

The start of next week looks mostly dry with highs in the mid 80s.

Temperatures are trending slightly warmer and will be back near average in the upper 80s by the middle to end of the week.

