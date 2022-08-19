First Alert Friday Forecast

What a difference a few days can make in a forecast: A couple days ago the pattern was looking pretty stormy and soggy from about Sunday thru Tuesday. Now it’s looking like we’ll be lucky to get much rain at all… as a weak cold front pushes through the region Saturday night. In the meantime, today will be mostly sunny and a touch warmer, with afternoon highs of about 85 to 90. This evening and overnight will be mainly clear and mild. And then tomorrow will start out warm, humid and dry, but with a slight chance of late-afternoon thunderstorms as our cold front approaches from the northwest.

Out best chance of rain now looks to be Saturday night….but even here chances are looking more ‘scattered’. A few strong storms with gusty winds look possible, but we are not currently outlooked. Sunday is now looking drier, with only slight chances of redevelopment. If we don’t get rain this weekend it may be a while, as next week is now looking seasonably warm and dry, with highs of about 85 to 90 and mainly dry skies thanks to a weak upper ridge just to our west.

