Heartland Votes

2022 American Legion Legacy Run to stop in Paducah

More than 275 motorcyclists will pass through seven states from August 21-25 to raise awareness...
More than 275 motorcyclists will pass through seven states from August 21-25 to raise awareness for important veteran issues including veteran suicide.(The American Legion)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The second day of the 2022 American Legion Legacy Run will conclude with an official stop at Four Rivers Harley Davidson in Paducah, where riders will spend the night.

According to a release, more than 275 motorcyclists will pass through seven states from August 21-25 to raise awareness for important veteran issues including veteran suicide.

The Legacy Run raises money for the American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund, benefiting the children of fallen military personnel and children of disabled veterans who served post-9/11.

The riders will be stopping in Paducah on Monday, August 22, around 5:30 p.m. at the Four Rivers Harley Davidson, 3005 Old Husbands Rd, Paducah, KY 42003.

It is the 21st year of the event and more than $15 million in funding has been collected, including $1.14 million in 2021.

American Legion says this year’s Legacy Run will also raise awareness for the “Be the One” campaign, which hopes to facilitate a national conversation about veteran suicide.

According to a release, the veteran suicide rate in Kentucky is significantly higher than the national general population suicide rate.

More information about the Legacy Run can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by KION-TV shows multiple agencies responding to Watsonville Municipal...
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California
Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning...
3-year-old victim in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion dies
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday for iPhones, iPads and Macs.
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and flown to a regional hospital with...
ISP investigating motorcycle crash that left one person hospitalized

Latest News

The police department says Balsom also attempted to assault a male officer once she arrived at...
Perryville Police: Woman charged after allegedly assaulting officer at police station
The Carlisle County CAIP approved by the board totals $82,639.
Ky. Agriculture Development Board approves over $1.2M for statewide projects, including one Heartland community
An artist rendering of the Preston Cope Field scoreboard.
Marshall Co. High School to name baseball field after student-athlete killed in 2018 shooting
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects