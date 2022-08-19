2022 American Legion Legacy Run to stop in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The second day of the 2022 American Legion Legacy Run will conclude with an official stop at Four Rivers Harley Davidson in Paducah, where riders will spend the night.

According to a release, more than 275 motorcyclists will pass through seven states from August 21-25 to raise awareness for important veteran issues including veteran suicide.

The Legacy Run raises money for the American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund, benefiting the children of fallen military personnel and children of disabled veterans who served post-9/11.

The riders will be stopping in Paducah on Monday, August 22, around 5:30 p.m. at the Four Rivers Harley Davidson, 3005 Old Husbands Rd, Paducah, KY 42003.

It is the 21st year of the event and more than $15 million in funding has been collected, including $1.14 million in 2021.

American Legion says this year’s Legacy Run will also raise awareness for the “Be the One” campaign, which hopes to facilitate a national conversation about veteran suicide.

According to a release, the veteran suicide rate in Kentucky is significantly higher than the national general population suicide rate.

More information about the Legacy Run can be found here.

