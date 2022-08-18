Heartland Votes

Woman has $35,000 stolen through phone fraud

fraud
fraud(Jeffrey Bullard)
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Williamson County woman had $35,000 stolen through phone fraud.

The arrested, Samir Mehta, posted bond and is not in jail currently.

Marion Police Department Chief David Fitts described the scam:

“He gave her all these instructions, he would not let her get off the phone. Said you will stay on the phone the entire time. You’re to go to your bank...withdraw this money...then return home then when you get home, I want you to send me a picture of your house, picture of your front porch, and a picture of the money in an envelope,” said Fitts.

The chief said that he also feels a bit emotional about it as well.

He said, “I thought about my mother and it, we all got pretty mad. We all made a plan and went into action.”

That action included having two detectives go undercover at the woman’s bank and house after the caller reached out for a second time demanding $55,000. The police arrested Mehta at the victim’s house.

Whitney Quick, with the Better Business Bureau gave tips on how to avoid a situation like this.

“Some tips to prevent this...never answer the phone if you don’t know the phone number, if it’s important they will leave you a message,” she said. “Always be weary of unsolicited calls, unsolicited emails, things like that. Never click a link, because that could download information, malware on you computer and open you up for scammers, identity theft.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning...
Investigation continues into cause of deadly house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.
Emma E. Stroup was arrested on a first degree robbery charge in connection with a shooting and...
Woman arrested in connection with criminal investigation Cape Girardeau
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
A ‘Celebration of Life’ for Theresa Henry will be held at the First United Methodist Church in...
Investigation continues in death of Carbondale Mayor’s wife; funeral arrangements set
Zander Trainer, of Kennett, Mo., is one of 25 finalists in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet...
Kennett boy finalist in USA Mullet competition

Latest News

We Do Recover Community Center located at 715 Broadway in Downtown Cape Girardeau.
Some business owners concerned about recovery community center in downtown Cape Girardeau
Business owners in Cape Girardeau are raising concerns involving the community center.
Broadway business owners concerned over community center
Herrin School District adding a school resource officer.
Herrin School District adding a school resource officer
Groups will be cleaning up Route 13 from Murphysboro to Harrisburg.
Heartland groups to clean Route 13 from Murphysboro to Harrisburg