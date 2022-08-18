Heartland Votes

Temperatures warming as we head into the weekend.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We saw another great day across the Heartland and this evening will be very comfortable once again. Temperatures will fall through the 70s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower 60s.

Friday will be partly sunny and a little warmer across the area. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s. Saturday will be warm as well with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Saturday night into Sunday we will be tracking a frontal system as it moves into the Heartland. Along and ahead of this system we will see scattered showers and storms develop. It will not be a wash out so we will see dry time as well on Sunday.

