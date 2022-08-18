Heartland Votes

Swastika spray-painted on Atlanta’s iconic Rainbow Crosswalk

The Atlanta Police Department said someone spray-painted a swastika on the crosswalk this week. (Source: WGCL)
By Allen Devlin and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) – The iconic Rainbow Crosswalk in Atlanta has been vandalized once again, according to police.

The Atlanta Police Department (APD) said someone spray-painted a swastika on the crosswalk this week. The LGBTQ Liaison Unit is investigating the incident as hate speech.

The Atlanta Department of Transportation (ATL DOT) washed away the swastika with a pressure washer.

Atlanta Police Department Press Secretary Michael Smith said the ATL DOT workers scrambled a crew together in the rain to remove “the disgusting act of vandalism from our street.”

“We thank the women and men of ATLDOT and APD for erasing the hate that has no place in our city in such a swift and efficient manner,” Smith said.

Investigators are still working to determine further information.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol wants the public to be aware of some new crime and public...
MSHP shares details on new crime, safety laws going into effect soon
Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning...
Investigation continues into cause of deadly house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
We Do Recover Community Center located at 715 Broadway in Downtown Cape Girardeau.
Some business owners concerned about recovery community center in downtown Cape Girardeau
According to a news release, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, Sgt. Glen Teeter got word from the Gosnell...
Anti-theft device thwarts ATV thieves

Latest News

This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Prosecutors rest their case against 2 men in Whitmer plot
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
High-level talks in Ukraine yield little reported progress
A Florida man is thankful to be alive after fighting off an alligator. (WFTS, CHRISTINE LA...
GRAPHIC: Florida man survives alligator attack caught on camera
FILE - Author Salman Rushdie appears at a signing for his book "Home" in London on June 6,...
Judge denies bail for Rushdie’s attacker, bars interviews
Reduce home energy costs
New survey shows utilities costs rising