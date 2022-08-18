Southeast Missouri fire chief to retire

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A fire chief in Dunklin County has plans to retire in Sept.

Kennett Fire Chief Paul Spain left his retirement letter on the podium of last night’s city council meeting.

“And again with my family’s blessings and with Lord Jesus Christ’s blessing it was best for me to move on”, said Chief Paul Spain.

Chief Spain made his way into our hearts last year when he saved a puppy from a house fire.

Spain has been fire chief since April of 2019 and his last day is scheduled for Sept. 16, 2022.

