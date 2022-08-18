Southeast hosting ‘Women in Beer’ keynote and panel discussion in September

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) will host a “Women in Beer” keynote and panel discussion on Thursday, September 22.

SEMO says it will be from 5-7 p.m., in Glenn Auditorium of Dempster Hall.

The panel discussion features four women who are heavily involved in the beer industry.

The speakers will share their experiences in the world of craft beer.

“Women and women-identifying individuals have always been essential to the history and survival of beer,” said Southeast Professor Dr. Erin Rae Fluegge. “As such, this event seeks to highlight the continued importance of women in the field and inspire the next generation to explore the possibilities and passions of the craft beer industry.”

The keynote speaker is Julia Herz, executive director of the American Homebrewers Association.

Women in Beer panelists include:

Natalie Johnson – Director of Brewing for Anheuser-Busch in St. Louis, MO.

Danielle Snowden – Head Brewer at Earthbound Beer in St. Louis, MO.

Marika Josephson – Owner and Brew Master of Scratch Brewery in Ava, IL.

There is no cost to attend, but registration is required: https://surveymonkey.com/r/womeninbeer22

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.