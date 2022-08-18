Heartland Votes

Preparing for retirement amid inflation, recession fears

Derieck Hodges, with Anchor Pointe Wealth Management, discusses how to make the smartest retirement investments, no matter your age.
By Tom English
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland financial expert says preparation is more important than worrying whether we’re stuck in a recession or not.

Derieck Hodges, a certified financial planner at Anchor Pointe Wealth Management in Jackson, believes that behavior is key in good times and bad.

“The key is – whether we’re in a recessionary time when there’s ugly inflation or normal times -- living within our means is so crucial,” Hodges said in an interview Thursday morning on The Breakfast Show Too. “That’s a skill – and if we master that, we navigate through bad times.”

As for those bad times, Hodges doesn’t say the country is in a recession. But he says they will happen.

“Are we in a recession? We don’t know. Maybe. If not, we probably will be,” Hodges said. “But, here’s the key – we know recessions happen. We just don’t know exactly when they’re going to come or how long they’ll last.”

As for planning for retirement, Hodges says it doesn’t matter if you’re 25 or 60 – there’s no need to worry about the market.

What does matter, Hodges said, is keeping calm amidst the madness.

“Financial planning isn’t an event – it’s a journey,” he said. “And we’re going to change on that journey. Overreacting is probably the thing that does more damage and hurts us more than what the markets are going to do.”

Hodges also had a reminder for all the investors out there: Have courage when it comes to investing.

“You’re not going to do everything right, that’s not the point,” he said. “What you’ll do is you’ll make more right decisions – and that’s going to lead to good outcomes.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol wants the public to be aware of some new crime and public...
MSHP shares details on new crime, safety laws going into effect soon
Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning...
Investigation continues into cause of deadly house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
We Do Recover Community Center located at 715 Broadway in Downtown Cape Girardeau.
Some business owners concerned about recovery community center in downtown Cape Girardeau
According to a news release, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, Sgt. Glen Teeter got word from the Gosnell...
Anti-theft device thwarts ATV thieves

Latest News

The governor gave an update on a variety of topics, which can included economic development,...
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
Gov. Beshear Team Kentucky update
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Caruthersville Police are investigating a theft not often reported.
Discovery of extension cord leads to investigation in Caruthersville