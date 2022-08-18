McCracken County student charged after threatening to bring weapons to school

Heartland Votes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A student at McCracken County High School has been charged after allegedly threatening to bring a knife and gun to school.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the male student was in an argument with another student on the bus when he threatened to bring the weapons.

Sheriff Ryan Norman says this occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 17 around 4 p.m.

Deputies interviewed the student afterwards and they say he “denied ever intending to cause harm to anyone or to bring any weapons to a school.”

The male juvenile who made the statements was taken into custody by detectives and was lodged in the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Facility. He was charged with Terroristic Threatening 2nd Degree.

During these incidents, employees from the school system and MCSO were in constant contact with each other.

The MCSO would like to thank the McCracken County Schools for their assistance as well as for their procedures that prevented the former student from entering Lone Oak Intermediate School.

