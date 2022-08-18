Man arrested after chase in Ballard County, Ky.

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A LaCenter man accused of driving at a high-rate of speed and endangering others on a Kevil road was arrested Wednesday night, August 18.

According to the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to stop Joe Ed Scott around 8:45 p.m. after observing him allegedly driving at a high-rate of speed.

The sheriff’s office said Scott passed other vehicles while endangering himself and others as police followed after him.

Deputies were able to stop the 62-year-old in LaCenter.

Scott was arrested and charged with speeding 26 mph or greater, reckless driving, wanton endangerment first degree (police officer), improper passing, non-owner to provide insurance first offense, disregarding stop sign x3 and feeing and evading in a motor vehicle.

