Heartland Votes

Man arrested after chase in Ballard County, Ky.

A LaCenter man accused of driving at a high-rate of speed and endangering others on a Kevil...
A LaCenter man accused of driving at a high-rate of speed and endangering others on a Kevil road was arrested Wednesday night.(WRDW)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A LaCenter man accused of driving at a high-rate of speed and endangering others on a Kevil road was arrested Wednesday night, August 18.

According to the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to stop Joe Ed Scott around 8:45 p.m. after observing him allegedly driving at a high-rate of speed.

The sheriff’s office said Scott passed other vehicles while endangering himself and others as police followed after him.

Deputies were able to stop the 62-year-old in LaCenter.

Scott was arrested and charged with speeding 26 mph or greater, reckless driving, wanton endangerment first degree (police officer), improper passing, non-owner to provide insurance first offense, disregarding stop sign x3 and feeing and evading in a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol wants the public to be aware of some new crime and public...
MSHP shares details on new crime, safety laws going into effect soon
Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning...
Investigation continues into cause of deadly house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
We Do Recover Community Center located at 715 Broadway in Downtown Cape Girardeau.
Some business owners concerned about recovery community center in downtown Cape Girardeau
According to a news release, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, Sgt. Glen Teeter got word from the Gosnell...
Anti-theft device thwarts ATV thieves

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The governor gave an update on a variety of topics, which can included economic development,...
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
A Heartland financial expert says preparation is more important than worrying whether we’re...
Preparing for retirement amid inflation, recession fears
File image
Abortion ban remains in Kentucky