ISP investigating motorcycle crash that left one person hospitalized
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that resulted in one person being flown to a hospital.
According to a release from ISP, around 11:32 a.m. on Aug. 18, a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Illinois Route 146 and attempted to pass several vehicles.
Another vehicle tried to make a left-hand turn and was struck in the driver’s side with the front of the motorcycle.
The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and flown to a regional hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ISP says both the driver and passenger of the other vehicle reported no injuries on scene.
The crash is still under investigation.
