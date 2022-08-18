ISP investigating motorcycle crash that left one person hospitalized

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that resulted in one person being flown to a hospital.

According to a release from ISP, around 11:32 a.m. on Aug. 18, a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Illinois Route 146 and attempted to pass several vehicles.

Another vehicle tried to make a left-hand turn and was struck in the driver’s side with the front of the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and flown to a regional hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ISP says both the driver and passenger of the other vehicle reported no injuries on scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.