Heartland organization looking for homeless solution

By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local group called, “Street Level” organized a meeting with State Senator Holly Rehder and Cape Girardeau City Mayor Stacy Kinder.

Member Bridget Jackson has a human approach to the topic. She said, “If the circumstances are right. Any one of us could end up in a homeless situation. Because that type of situation doesn’t care what your income is, what your color is, what your sexual orientation is, what religion you follow.”

Cynthia Durgan is the organizer of Street Level.

“She made it very clear that although the law says that if a homeless person refuses to go to a shelter, they can be arrested,” said Durgan. “If there is no shelter, then the city doesn’t have to, and indeed must not issue a citation or arrest that person.”

Senator Rehder co-sponsored the bill that’s been passed.

Kinder said, “Well, I think that’s a group that has gotten very organized, and they’re advocating clearly for services for our homeless population here in Cape. We haven’t really discussed formally at all, uh but more and more people are asking the city government, the city council members, me, what the level of the city’s engagement is...and what we should be doing...that question is coming up a lot. It’s something we need to start talking about.”

Street Level said that they have more plans going forward to gain community support.

Jackson said, “We definitely have a plan of action now. The city of Cape will be hearing a lot more from us in coming months.”

