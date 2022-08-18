Gov. Beshear to hold Team Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, August 18 at 10:30 a.m.

The briefing will be held at the Galt House in Louisville at after Gov. Beshear kicks off the 2022 Kentucky State Fair.

The governor will give an update on a variety of topics, which can include economic development, infrastructure improvements, as well as the state’s response to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.