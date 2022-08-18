Heartland Votes

Gov. Beshear to hold Team Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, August...
Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, August 18 at 10:30 a.m.
By Marsha Heller
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, August 18 at 10:30 a.m.

The briefing will be held at the Galt House in Louisville at after Gov. Beshear kicks off the 2022 Kentucky State Fair.

The governor will give an update on a variety of topics, which can include economic development, infrastructure improvements, as well as the state’s response to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol wants the public to be aware of some new crime and public...
MSHP shares details on new crime, safety laws going into effect soon
Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning...
Investigation continues into cause of deadly house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.
According to a news release, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, Sgt. Glen Teeter got word from the Gosnell...
Anti-theft device thwarts ATV thieves
Investigators believe a leak from this propane tank caused the deadly blast.
Propane leak likely caused Wyatt, Mo. home explosion, investigators say
A man in San Jose, California, said his property next to a busy intersection has been hit by...
Cars have crashed into homeowner’s property about 23 times, he says

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Caruthersville Police are investigating a theft not often reported.
Discovery of extension cord leads to investigation in Caruthersville
A fire chief in Dunklin County has plans to retire in September.
Southeast Missouri fire chief to retire
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 8/18
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 8/18