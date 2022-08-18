Heartland Votes

Fog Forming This Morning

A terrific Thursday ahead!
A view of the Mississippi River from the banks of Cape Rock Drive.
A view of the Mississippi River from the banks of Cape Rock Drive.(Source: cNews/Jamie Plaskie)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Areas of patchy to dense fog are possible this morning across the Heartland. Widespread cooler temperatures will range from the upper 50s north to the low and mid 60s south. Despite the face that the morning could have some visibility impacts, it will turn out to be a terrific Thursday. Mostly sunny skies will be around once the fog burns off. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s this afternoon with light northeasterly winds that will continue to drive in drier air. Tonight, it will remain mostly clear with temperatures reaching the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunshine and mainly dry conditions end off the week into the start of the weekend. Rain and storm chances return Sunday into next week. We will also experience a short warm-up in the upper 80s by Saturday. More below average temperatures in the low to mid 80s return through our extended forecast for next week.

-Lisa

