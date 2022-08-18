First Alert Thursday Outlook

Heartland Votes

Nice for now....next active weather on track for the weekend....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Brian Alworth and Grant Dade
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT
Our pleasant, late summer pattern continues for another day or two….with slightly below normal temps and humidity levels.  Our next changes will take shape over the weekend.  For today, tonight and tomorrow it will remain dry and not too steamy for August.  Highs today will be mainly in the mid 80s….a degree or two warmer tomorrow.  Tonight will be mainly clear and relatively comfortable with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.  It will get a bit warmer and more humid on Saturday.

As we go through the weekend a weak upper low will be spinning west to east through the upper Midwest.  This will bring more moisture and a better chance of showers and thunderstorms to our area, especially Saturday night into Sunday.  A few strong storms may be possible during this period but instability looks modest.  Behind this system, weak northwest flow should give us another few days of warm but not terribly steamy weather for early next week.

