First Alert: Morning fog; mild, sunny afternoon

(KFVS) - Patchy to dense fog is again possible this morning.

Some areas will have reduced visibility.

After the fog burns off, it will be a beautiful and sunny summer afternoon.

Temperatures will be mild in the mid 80s with light northeasterly winds bringing in drier air.

Tonight will remain mostly clear with temps in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunny skies and mainly dry conditions stick around Friday and into the start of the weekend.

A brief warm-up with highs in the upper 80s arrives by Saturday.

Rain and storm chances return Sunday and into next week.

More below average temperatures in the low to mid 80s also return next week.

