Heartland Votes

First Alert: Morning fog; mild, sunny afternoon

Patchy fog in Cape Girardeau County, Mo.
Patchy fog in Cape Girardeau County, Mo.(Source: cNews/Karma Mayhem)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Patchy to dense fog is again possible this morning.

Some areas will have reduced visibility.

After the fog burns off, it will be a beautiful and sunny summer afternoon.

Temperatures will be mild in the mid 80s with light northeasterly winds bringing in drier air.

Tonight will remain mostly clear with temps in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunny skies and mainly dry conditions stick around Friday and into the start of the weekend.

A brief warm-up with highs in the upper 80s arrives by Saturday.

Rain and storm chances return Sunday and into next week.

More below average temperatures in the low to mid 80s also return next week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol wants the public to be aware of some new crime and public...
MSHP shares details on new crime, safety laws going into effect soon
Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning...
Investigation continues into cause of deadly house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.
According to a news release, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, Sgt. Glen Teeter got word from the Gosnell...
Anti-theft device thwarts ATV thieves
Investigators believe a leak from this propane tank caused the deadly blast.
Propane leak likely caused Wyatt, Mo. home explosion, investigators say
A man in San Jose, California, said his property next to a busy intersection has been hit by...
Cars have crashed into homeowner’s property about 23 times, he says

Latest News

A view of the Mississippi River from the banks of Cape Rock Drive.
Fog Forming This Morning
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Pleasant temperatures the next couple of days.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
A beautiful afternoon expected for most of the Heartland
A beautiful sunrise near McLeansboro, Ill.
First Alert: Pleasant temperatures the next few days