Heartland Votes

Fate McAfee, live performances return for Clemens Fine Arts Center

Murray native and folk music rocker, Fate McAfee returns to the CFAC stage to open the season's...
Murray native and folk music rocker, Fate McAfee returns to the CFAC stage to open the season's Backstage Pass Series at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.(WKCTC)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Live performances will be back in the Clemens Fine Arts Center (CFAC) for the 2022-2023 season.

According to CFAC, the season’s Backstage Pass Series at West Kentucky Community and Technical College will feature Murray, Ky. native Fate McAfee.

McAfee, a folk music rocker and local favorite, was supposed to perform in February 2020 but had to cancel due to the pandemic.

“He was scheduled to perform originally in February 2020, but the show was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. As “Fate” would have it, we were able to reschedule his show for this season,” said Todd Birdsong, CFAC director. “We are thrilled to again be offering our programming in person and seeing audiences back in our space.”

McAfee opens season on Saturday, Aug. 27 and the concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.

In addition, CFAC says other talented singer/songwriters will also play the series:

  • Carly Moffa - November 12
  • The Swamp Tigers - March 4
  • A Different Sound - April 22

“If you enjoy live music in a listening room setting, then the BSP series is perfect for you,” said Birdsong. “You can get a season ticket for only $25 to see all four of these amazing artists.”

Visit artsinfocus.org or call 270-534-3212 for ticket information and show details.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning...
Investigation continues into cause of deadly house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol wants the public to be aware of some new crime and public...
MSHP shares details on new crime, safety laws going into effect soon
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
We Do Recover Community Center located at 715 Broadway in Downtown Cape Girardeau.
Some business owners concerned about recovery community center in downtown Cape Girardeau
According to a news release, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, Sgt. Glen Teeter got word from the Gosnell...
Anti-theft device thwarts ATV thieves

Latest News

More than $1.5 million is coming to Kentucky to aid in combatting drug abuse.
Drug abuse program in western Ky. to receive $625K grant
The 3-year-old girl who suffered injuries from the Wyatt Co. house explosion has now died.
3-year-old girl dies to injuries from Monday house explosion
Officials in Missouri are trying to limit the spread of monkeypox in the state.
Mo. officials try to limit spread of monkeypox
A Heartland teacher is in the running for 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year.
Heartland teacher 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year semi-finalist