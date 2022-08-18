Fate McAfee, live performances return for Clemens Fine Arts Center

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Live performances will be back in the Clemens Fine Arts Center (CFAC) for the 2022-2023 season.

According to CFAC, the season’s Backstage Pass Series at West Kentucky Community and Technical College will feature Murray, Ky. native Fate McAfee.

McAfee, a folk music rocker and local favorite, was supposed to perform in February 2020 but had to cancel due to the pandemic.

“He was scheduled to perform originally in February 2020, but the show was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. As “Fate” would have it, we were able to reschedule his show for this season,” said Todd Birdsong, CFAC director. “We are thrilled to again be offering our programming in person and seeing audiences back in our space.”

McAfee opens season on Saturday, Aug. 27 and the concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.

In addition, CFAC says other talented singer/songwriters will also play the series:

Carly Moffa - November 12

The Swamp Tigers - March 4

A Different Sound - April 22

“If you enjoy live music in a listening room setting, then the BSP series is perfect for you,” said Birdsong. “You can get a season ticket for only $25 to see all four of these amazing artists.”

Visit artsinfocus.org or call 270-534-3212 for ticket information and show details.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.