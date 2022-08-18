Heartland Votes

Emergency order aims to reduce the spread of monkeypox in Missouri

By Gregg Webb
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - State health officials appear to be stepping-up efforts to control the spread of monkeypox in Missouri.

An emergency rule from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) adds the monkeypox virus to the list of diseases that must be reported to local health authorities or to DHSS within one day of discovery.

The rule states DHSS determined the amendment necessary “to protect the public health, safety and welfare of Missouri residents and visitors.”

The amendment also states reporting of the monkeypox virus is necessary so DHSS may take appropriate measures as soon as possible. 

According to the rule, “DHSS finds that there is an immediate danger to the public health, safety or welfare, which requires this emergency action.”

The emergency order, where this link is posted on Missouri Secretary of State John Ashcroft’s official website, also puts monkeypox on par with other communicable diseases like cholera, polio and measles.

During a White House Response Team briefing on Thursday, CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said 39,000 cases of monkeypox have been identified in 94 countries. Of those cases, 13,517 are in the U.S. and 25 of those are in Missouri.

Men continue to be most at risk and the most infected, making up 98 percent of U.S. cases.

