Dyersburg child rape fugitive found, arrested in Florida

(MGN)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A coordinated fugitive investigation has led to the arrest of a man accused of child rape after he was found in Florida on Tuesday.

On August 8, the Dyersburg Police Department issued a warrant for 50-year-old Robert Galler on four counts of child rape. The case was adopted by the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force in Jackson.

U.S. marshals in the Northern District of Florida received a tip on Tuesday that Galler was in Jacksonville, Florida. Three hours later, marshals apprehended him without incident off Club Duclay Dr. in Jacksonville.

Galler was transported to the local jail and will await the extradition process back to Dyersburg.

