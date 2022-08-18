Heartland Votes

Drug abuse program in western Ky. to receive $625K grant

More than $1.5 million is coming to Kentucky to aid in combatting drug abuse.
More than $1.5 million is coming to Kentucky to aid in combatting drug abuse.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - More than $1.5 million is coming to Kentucky to aid in combatting drug abuse.

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Thursday the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) is giving $1,545,000 to four community programs in the state.

One of the programs is in the Heartland.

Champions for a Drug-Free Lyon County will receive a $625,000 grant to fight substance abuse among young people through prevention, treatment and interdiction.

The funding is awarded through the Drug-Free Communities (DFC) program.

The Webster County KY-ASAP True Blue Coalition will also receive $625,000, with the Franklin County Health Department is receiving $170,000 and $125,000 for the Allen County Agency for Substance Abuse Policy Board.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning...
Investigation continues into cause of deadly house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol wants the public to be aware of some new crime and public...
MSHP shares details on new crime, safety laws going into effect soon
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
We Do Recover Community Center located at 715 Broadway in Downtown Cape Girardeau.
Some business owners concerned about recovery community center in downtown Cape Girardeau
According to a news release, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, Sgt. Glen Teeter got word from the Gosnell...
Anti-theft device thwarts ATV thieves

Latest News

The 3-year-old girl who suffered injuries from the Wyatt Co. house explosion has now died.
3-year-old girl dies to injuries from Monday house explosion
Officials in Missouri are trying to limit the spread of monkeypox in the state.
Mo. officials try to limit spread of monkeypox
Murray native and folk music rocker, Fate McAfee returns to the CFAC stage to open the season's...
Fate McAfee, live performances return for Clemens Fine Arts Center
A Heartland teacher is in the running for 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year.
Heartland teacher 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year semi-finalist