Drug abuse program in western Ky. to receive $625K grant

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - More than $1.5 million is coming to Kentucky to aid in combatting drug abuse.

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Thursday the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) is giving $1,545,000 to four community programs in the state.

One of the programs is in the Heartland.

Champions for a Drug-Free Lyon County will receive a $625,000 grant to fight substance abuse among young people through prevention, treatment and interdiction.

The funding is awarded through the Drug-Free Communities (DFC) program.

The Webster County KY-ASAP True Blue Coalition will also receive $625,000, with the Franklin County Health Department is receiving $170,000 and $125,000 for the Allen County Agency for Substance Abuse Policy Board.

