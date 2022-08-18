Drought may impact the black walnut harvest in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The recent drought in the Ozarks could impact the size and amount of black walnuts.

Trees conserve water. During a drought, there is not as much available for other processes like walnut growth.

The good news is that our walnut trees are more able to handle these conditions than some other plants.

“Eastern black walnut is native to the Missouri area, and that is one of the good things about native plants,” said Kelly McGowan of the University of Missouri Extension Office. “Native trees are more well-adapted when we have some of these extreme weather situations.”

Missouri is the world’s top producer of black walnut. The trees can be found in every corner of the state.

