Drive-thru COVID-19 testing event to be held in Sikeston Friday

By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event Friday, August 19.

Testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church on North Main Street, which is next to the hospital.

No appointment is needed.

Participants will be required to stay inside their vehicle.

Minors are required to have a parent or guardian present.

Testing is not free. Photo IDs and insurance cards are required.

Only rapid COVID-19 tests will be performed. Tests for travel purposes (PCR test), will not be available.

Results will be given at the end of the day by a Missouri Delta team member.

