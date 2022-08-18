Heartland Votes

Abortion ban remains in Kentucky

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Supreme Court is upholding an appeals court ruling allowing Kentucky’s trigger law banning abortions to stay in effect.

The ACLU and Planned Parenthood sued the state just days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The lawsuit claims Kentucky’s constitution protects abortion through the right to privacy and bodily autonomy.

A lower court issued a temporary injunction, allowing abortions to continue. The appeals court then reversed that decision.

On Thursday the state’s high court ruled abortions will not be allowed until the merits of the case are heard.

The Supreme Court is now taking over the case, which will be heard in November.

