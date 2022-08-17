West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Routine mosquito testing shows the first batch of mosquitoes positive for West Nile virus in Jackson County.

According to the Jackson County Health Department, the mosquitoes were collected on Tuesday, August 16 near Murphysboro.

West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird.

Symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and body aches within three to 14 days of the bite. In rare cases, illness such as encephalitis and meningitis, with lingering complications and even death, are possible.

To reduce the risk of West Nile and other mosquito-borne illnesses health officials urge the following:

Decrease exposure by avoiding being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn.

Apply EPA-registered insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, or IR3535 according to label instructions when outdoors. Also, wearing shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt reduces getting bit by mosquitoes.

Eliminate sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed, including: wading pools, old tires and other receptacles.

Report sick or deceased crows, blue jays, robins or other perching birds to your local health department. Officials will determine if the bird should be submitted to a lab for West Nile virus testing.

