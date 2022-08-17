Heartland Votes

Carbondale Police investigating porch theft

The suspect is described as a heavyset white male with long blond or brown hair in a ponytail, wearing a baseball style cap.(Carbondale Police Department)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department wants your help identifying a suspect in a theft captured on a surveillance camera.

Two suspects were recorded Friday, Aug. 12 on a property on the 300 block of South Glenview Drive.

One suspect stole property from the porch as the other one walked away across South Glenview.

The suspect is described as a heavyset white male with long blond or brown hair in a ponytail, wearing a baseball cap.

He was wearing glasses, a black graphic t-shirt and jean shorts.

The investigation is ongoing.

