Carbondale Police investigating porch theft

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department wants your help identifying a suspect in a theft captured on a surveillance camera.

Two suspects were recorded Friday, Aug. 12 on a property on the 300 block of South Glenview Drive.

One suspect stole property from the porch as the other one walked away across South Glenview.

The suspect is described as a heavyset white male with long blond or brown hair in a ponytail, wearing a baseball cap.

He was wearing glasses, a black graphic t-shirt and jean shorts.

The investigation is ongoing.

