Carbondale Police investigating porch theft
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department wants your help identifying a suspect in a theft captured on a surveillance camera.
Two suspects were recorded Friday, Aug. 12 on a property on the 300 block of South Glenview Drive.
One suspect stole property from the porch as the other one walked away across South Glenview.
The suspect is described as a heavyset white male with long blond or brown hair in a ponytail, wearing a baseball cap.
He was wearing glasses, a black graphic t-shirt and jean shorts.
The investigation is ongoing.
