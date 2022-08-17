Heartland Votes

Stuffed three-legged coyote among haul of stolen items recovered in central Ky.

Deputies in Scott County have recovered a large amount of stolen items after a months-long investigation.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Deputies in Scott County have recovered a large amount of stolen items after a months-long investigation.

The search led them to find large amounts of drugs, firearms, and one item you wouldn’t expect.

After several months of tracking down stolen items from multiple thefts, the investigation led Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies to a home on East Honaker Road in Stamping Ground, where they found more than they were looking for.

“The amount of guns inside this residence, coupled with the amount of illegal narcotics that were there, too, it’s just good to get all of that off of the street. There was also a plate carrier, a bullet proof vest that was taken, as well,” Detective Chad Karsner said.

Karsner says they also found multiple stolen motorcycles and four wheelers, TVs, electronics, almost six ounces of meth, one ounce of fentanyl and more than $5,000.

“It certainly is enough amount-wise to be bigger, or lead to bigger things,” Karsner said.

And it’s probably fair to say there was one item in particular that was seized during this bust that is pretty unusual.

“There was a stuffed three-legged coyote that was actually taken from original burglary call. We did locate an entire stuffed coyote with three legs. We did,” Karsner said.

The coyote is now back with its rightful owner, and the firearms and illegal drugs are off the street. For now, Detective Karsner says they do have a suspect and they’ll continue the search for that person.

“It’s dangerous items we’re trying to protect the community from,” Karsner said.

Deputies say many of these recovered items were reported stolen in thefts across central Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol wants the public to be aware of some new crime and public...
MSHP shares details on new crime, safety laws going into effect soon
Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning...
Investigation continues into cause of deadly house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.
According to a news release, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, Sgt. Glen Teeter got word from the Gosnell...
Anti-theft device thwarts ATV thieves
Investigators believe a leak from this propane tank caused the deadly blast.
Propane leak likely caused Wyatt, Mo. home explosion, investigators say
A man in San Jose, California, said his property next to a busy intersection has been hit by...
Cars have crashed into homeowner’s property about 23 times, he says

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
A fire truck awaits a call in Kennett fire station 1.
Southeast Missouri fire chief to retire
Officer Katlyn Alix died after an accidental shooting. (Source: St. Louis, Mo. Police Department)
Mother of killed officer pleads for her daughter’s convicted killer to stay behind bars
He is accused of going up behind a man riding his bicycle on the sidewalk, turning into the...
Man arrested in Paducah shooting that left two in critical condition
A local woman was reunited with three people that helped save her during historic flooding.
Woman reunited with men who saved her from floodwaters