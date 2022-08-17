Stuffed three-legged coyote among haul of stolen items recovered in central Ky.

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Deputies in Scott County have recovered a large amount of stolen items after a months-long investigation.

The search led them to find large amounts of drugs, firearms, and one item you wouldn’t expect.

After several months of tracking down stolen items from multiple thefts, the investigation led Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies to a home on East Honaker Road in Stamping Ground, where they found more than they were looking for.

“The amount of guns inside this residence, coupled with the amount of illegal narcotics that were there, too, it’s just good to get all of that off of the street. There was also a plate carrier, a bullet proof vest that was taken, as well,” Detective Chad Karsner said.

Karsner says they also found multiple stolen motorcycles and four wheelers, TVs, electronics, almost six ounces of meth, one ounce of fentanyl and more than $5,000.

“It certainly is enough amount-wise to be bigger, or lead to bigger things,” Karsner said.

And it’s probably fair to say there was one item in particular that was seized during this bust that is pretty unusual.

“There was a stuffed three-legged coyote that was actually taken from original burglary call. We did locate an entire stuffed coyote with three legs. We did,” Karsner said.

The coyote is now back with its rightful owner, and the firearms and illegal drugs are off the street. For now, Detective Karsner says they do have a suspect and they’ll continue the search for that person.

“It’s dangerous items we’re trying to protect the community from,” Karsner said.

Deputies say many of these recovered items were reported stolen in thefts across central Kentucky.

