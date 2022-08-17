Sinkhole opens up in Sunrise Beach, Mo.

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Geologists are surveying a sinkhole that opened Wednesday near a Lake of the Ozarks business.

The sinkhole opened up around 10 a.m. in Sunrise Beach. Crews closed off an area off State Highway TT near Doctors Lawn and Landscaping business.

“We’re going to be putting up construction fencing around the area and covering the hole. MoDOT is going to be taking a look at it and figuring out what their next course of action is,” said Emergency Management Director Sam Henley.

Crews ask drivers to avoid the area.

“It is a very large sinkhole. We want people to stay clear of the area. We understand that Highway TT is a very, very big thoroughfare for the area,” said Director Henley

The sinkhole is at least 20 to 30 feet deep. It stretches a few feet wide. And the experts believe it is actively getting bigger. Geologists are on site to determine what needs to be done, but it could take some time. MoDOT is working to stabilize the area and add a barrier fence.

The landscaping business will stay open throughout the process.

