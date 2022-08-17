Man arrested in Paducah shooting that left two in critical condition

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two shooting victims are in critical condition and another man is in jail.

According to the statement from the Paducah Police Department, 40-year-old Marcus Cleary of Paducah was arrested on first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree fleeing or evading police.

He is accused of going up behind a man riding his bicycle on the sidewalk, turning into the parking lot of FiveStar and then shooting him.

Cleary is also accused of going up to a man and demanding cash from him, and then shooting him as he tried to hand Cleary the money.

A police officer was nearby and heard the shot.

He drove to the store and saw a man walking in the parking lot with a gun in his hand.

When Cleary saw the officer, he tried to run, and the officer ordered him to the ground.

Another officer arrived on scene after hearing a gunshot and assisted in bringing suspect into custody.

The two victims were treated locally and then transferred to an out-of-state hospital.

No one else was injured.

According to police, he told detective multiple times he wanted to go back to prison.

Cleary dating back to when he was a teenager.

He has been taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

