Pleasant temperatures the next couple of days.

By Grant Dade
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed very nice weather across the Heartland this afternoon with partly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures. Temperatures this evening will fall through the 70s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 60s across most of the Heartland.

Thursday will be partly sunny and pleasant once again. Highs will reach the middle 80s. Temperatures will remain comfortable through the end of the week with lows in the lower 60s and highs in the middle 80s again on Friday. By Saturday we will see highs approach the upper 80s.

