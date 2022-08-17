Heartland Votes

Navy Fireman from Senath, Mo. identified as one killed on USS Oklahoma during Pearl Harbor attack

Casinger was listed on the Walls of the Misssing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the...
Casinger was listed on the Walls of the Misssing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific with others who went missing during WWII.(US Department of Defense)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - A servicemember from the Heartland killed during World War II has been recovered and will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

According to a statement from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency with the United States Department of Defense, 21-year-old Edward Casinger of Senath, a Navy Fireman 2nd Class, was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

Casinger was listed on the Walls of the Misssing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific with others who went missing during WWII.

Casinger was among 429 crewmen who were killed on the USS Oklahoma.

Between December 1941 amd June 1944, crews recovered the deceased members of the crew.

They were then interred at the Halawa and Nu’uanu Cemeteries.

He was accounted for on Oct. 1, 2021.

Casinger will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery on Nov. 19, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning...
Investigation continues into cause of deadly house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.
Emma E. Stroup was arrested on a first degree robbery charge in connection with a shooting and...
Woman arrested in connection with criminal investigation Cape Girardeau
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
A ‘Celebration of Life’ for Theresa Henry will be held at the First United Methodist Church in...
Investigation continues in death of Carbondale Mayor’s wife; funeral arrangements set
Zander Trainer, of Kennett, Mo., is one of 25 finalists in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet...
Kennett boy finalist in USA Mullet competition

Latest News

House explosion ruled an accident remains under investigation
House explosion ruled an accident remains under investigation
2 arrested in ATV theft in Caruthersville, Mo
2 arrested in ATV theft in Caruthersville, Mo
He is accused of going up behind a man riding his bicycle on the sidewalk, turning into the...
Man arrested in Paducah shooting that left two in critical condition
The Missouri State Highway Patrol wants the public to be aware of some new crime and public...
MSHP shares details on new crime, safety laws going into effect soon