Murray State holds event to introduce new athletic director

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University held a coming home party of sorts for their new Athletic Director Nico Yantko.

Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson introduced the former Racer student athlete to the public at an event held on campus Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Yantko becomes the 10th Director of Athletics in Murray State history.

He says this is exactly where he wants to be.

“This is more than a great job or another step in a career,” said Yantko. “I’ll say it 100 times, this is blood sweat and tears and I’m very proud to be a Murray State Racer. I’m excited for what were positioned to do and I know everyone in this room knows this tradition of excellence is only going to get better and better.”

The university said Yantko earned two degrees at Murray State. He received his undergraduate degree in integrated studies, business and communications in 2009 and a master’s degree in human development and leadership, public administration in 2020.

