Heartland Votes

Murray State holds event to introduce new athletic director

Murray State University held a public event to introduce Nico Yanko as the colleges 10th Director of Athletics.
By Todd Richards
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University held a coming home party of sorts for their new Athletic Director Nico Yantko.

Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson introduced the former Racer student athlete to the public at an event held on campus Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Yantko becomes the 10th Director of Athletics in Murray State history.

He says this is exactly where he wants to be.

“This is more than a great job or another step in a career,” said Yantko. “I’ll say it 100 times, this is blood sweat and tears and I’m very proud to be a Murray State Racer. I’m excited for what were positioned to do and I know everyone in this room knows this tradition of excellence is only going to get better and better.”

The university said Yantko earned two degrees at Murray State. He received his undergraduate degree in integrated studies, business and communications in 2009 and a master’s degree in human development and leadership, public administration in 2020.

For more information on Yantko and his career, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning...
Investigation continues into cause of deadly house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.
Emma E. Stroup was arrested on a first degree robbery charge in connection with a shooting and...
Woman arrested in connection with criminal investigation Cape Girardeau
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Methodist North Hospital in Memphis was near the scene of a shooting overnight.
6 people hospitalized after shootings near Memphis hospital
A ‘Celebration of Life’ for Theresa Henry will be held at the First United Methodist Church in...
Investigation continues in death of Carbondale Mayor’s wife; funeral arrangements set

Latest News

Yantko introduced as Murray State's new Athletic Director
Yantko introduced as Murray State's new Athletic Director
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 8/16/22
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 8/16/22
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. at 8/16/22
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. at 8/16/22
Adam Wainwright taking orders at Grace + Meat and Three
Adam Wainwright takes orders at a local restaurant for a good cause