Motorcade escort brings new 9/11 Never Forget exhibit to the Fairgrounds
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit made its way through Louisville on Tuesday, arriving at the fairgrounds for the State Fair.
Louisville Fire Department, Jefferson County Sheriff Department and Kentucky State Fair Board Police were among those that gave the escort.
People can come to see the exhibit at the State Fair beginning Thursday.
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.