Heartland groups to clean Route 13 from Murphysboro to Harrisburg

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Groups representing civic organizations, businesses, labor unions, high schools and families will be devoting their morning to cleaning up Route 13 from Murphysboro to Harrisburg on Saturday, September 17.

This region-wide cleaning is part of efforts by the Clean SOIL organization, which was founded in 2020 by former U.S. Congressman Glenn Poshard and former southern Illinois sports editor Les Winkeler.

“COVID-19 created a major obstacle,” Winkeler said. “The health precautions made it difficult to organize and put the infrastructure in place to make this massive clean-up a reality.”

According to a release, Clean SOIL partnered with the Southern Illinois University School of Education, making it possible for SIU to create an anti-littering curriculum for schools throughout the nation.

“Katrina Medernach, a graduate student at SIU, worked with us for the past year to develop a curriculum for kindergarten through third grade,” Poshard said. “In the next couple of years, we hope to have lesson plans in place that would reach junior high and high school students. In addition to developing the curriculum, SIU has been instrumental in getting the lessons approved by the National Science Teachers Association, meaning the lessons will be available to teachers throughout the country.”

Winkeler says there will be additional clean-up opportunities at different locations following the one at Route 13 in Septemeber.

IDOT personnel will truck away the accumulated litter and Winkeler says plans being formulated to recycle as much of the trash as possible.

“While the clean-ups represent a major step forward, we know that in order to fulfill our mission, Clean SOIL has tochange attitudes toward littering in Southern Illinois,” Winkeler said. “We hope the educational component teaches children the importance of taking care of our planet, and they pass that attitude along to their siblings and parents.”

For more information, or to offer assistance call Melinda Dovell (618) 841-7948 or Rachel Pesola (618) 694-7220.

For more information on Clean SOIL, go to www.cleansoil618.org.

